I just took a walk down to the newly expanded Brick Walk Promenade, and am very excited about the food happenings in Fairfield! Lots of yummy openings on the horizon....
Amore Bakery is set to open later this week and will feature cakes, cupcakes, biscotti, and a selection of baked goods from SoNo Bakery in South Norwalk. This well-located bakery will be a welcome addition to Fairfield Center!
Pizzeria Molto Mozzarella and Wine Bar plans to open the first week of September. The space is fabulous---with high, red upholstered booths, old-fashioned tiled floors, a long bar, and high ceilings. It's very urban-chic! The owners tell me they have a full liquor license on the way and can't wait to open in a few weeks.
Flipside Burgers is scheduled to open September 1st, in the former Flying Dish space (which has been redesigned and redecorated). This new burger joint looks to be a great place to grab a burger alone or with the kids, but without feeling like you're eating at a chain. The chef/owner also owns Mediterranean Grill in Wilton.
All of the above restaurants are located in the Brick Walk, Post Road, Fairfield, CT.
Monday, August 17, 2009
Food Openings in Fairfield, CT
