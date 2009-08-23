Restaurants: Eating Out In South Norwalk, CT

South Norwalk is one of my favorite places in Fairfield County. It has the vibe of a fun New York neighborhood...but is much closer to home and you can actually park your car! All summer I've been sticking closer to Fairfield, but over the weekend we celebrated our anniversary with a great night out in SoNo.
It had been a while since we ventured down the Turnpike, and I was surprised to see lots of changes. For those of you who are looking for a fun outing, definitely check out what's happening in South Norwalk!
There are lots of good places to grab pre- or post-dinner drinks. We enjoyed martinis at The Loft, but the Rouge Wine Bar (both on Washington Street) also looked promising. Lots of the bars and restaurants have either sidewalk seating or open-air tables, where you can watch the world pass by on a warm night. When it was time for dinner, we headed across the street for a wonderful meal at Match (also on Washington Street), which is always packed, so be sure you make a reservation! Same goes for Pasta Nostra (Washington St.), Barcelona, and Kazu (both on North Main Street), which are all fantastic and were equally as packed that evening. Reservations are definitely recommended at each of these places.
For a more casual meal, try Burger Bar (fab burgers right next to the movie theatre), Brewhouse, SoNo Seaport Seafood, or The Ginger Man. Other places I noticed that looked worth a return trip were Coromandel Indian Bistro, Osetra Oyster Bar, Strada 18 Apizza e Vino, and Pane e Panini (lunch).
I also made a note to mention the new Tribeca Coffee House (in the former space of Stone Cold Creamery on North Main Street), Caffeine (Washington Street), and Chocopologie (South Main Street) where you can grab coffee, desserts, or even a light meal.
South Norwalk has a lot to offer for an afternoon stroll, an evening out with friends, or date night with your other half. I've barely scratched the surface, because there are many, many more eateries to discover! Next time you're looking for a great eating destination, hop on the Turnpike to exit 15 and discover South Norwalk for yourself!
