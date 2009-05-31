Sunday, May 31, 2009
Restaurants: Cafe Madeline, Fairfield, CT
You may have noticed that Caffe Quattro has a new name, "Cafe Madeline". Owner Madeline Migliorini has obtained a liquor license and has turned the cafe into a full-service restaurant. Fear not, the delicious panini, pizzas and gelato are all still on the menu, but are now joined by a larger selection of "small plates", salads, and entrees.
I have always enjoyed lunch at the cafe, and often take my kids for their fabulous gelato. I've now added it to my list of favorite casual dinnertime destinations. It is small, so getting a table during the evening rush can be tricky (get there early if you can). I especially love sitting outside in the warmer weather...sipping great wines by the glass (or bottle!), enjoying fantastic food, and watching the world go by! In this budget-conscious economy, you'll love that many of the entrees even come with a salad!! How's that for value? The service has always been excellent, the food is wonderful, and the location can't be beat. Check it out soon---there's a good chance you'll see me there! :)
Cafe Madeline
1603 Post Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-5800
5 comments:
Not Just Another Italian Restaurant...
Madeline's secret ingredients are her passion for good food and the creative ways she prepares each dish.
Looking forward to many more visits.
S.M.
Westport, CT
Is there no website or online menu? Can't seem to find one anywhere...
I was not able to find one either---I believe there is not a website.
Madeline told me that you can find a somewhat recent menu at idine.com and look up her restaurant.
Thank you very much for that info, Jason! :)
