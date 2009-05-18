Now Open: Fairfield Cheese Company, Fairfield, CT

The Fairfield Cheese Company opened its doors last week in the Post Road space formerly occupied by The Budding Gourmet (next door to Harry's Wine's and Liquors). It is the newest endeavor by local caterer Chris Palumbo and business partner, Laura Downey. The shop will carry anywhere from 35 to 40 varieties of artisinal and locally produced chesses at any given time, as well as a selection of charcuterie (cured meats, sausages, etc). In addition, locally made honey, biscotti, and other specialty items like gourmet olive oils, spreads, and my favorite, Spanish membrillo (quince paste) are also on hand. Glazed metal tubs emblazoned with the Fairfield Cheese Company logo are also available to create adorable gourmet gift baskets, perfect as a housewarming, hostess, or birthday gift for your favorite foodie. Better yet, the folks over at Harry's will even help you select a bottle of wine to compliment your gift basket or cheese selections.
The fun doesn't stop there--- beginning this fall, the FCC will begin offering cheese tasting and wine pairing classes in the spacious back section of the store, which is set up as a classroom. Check the store or website (currently under construction) for schedules.
Fairfield Cheese Company
2090 Post Road (Harry's Corner)
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-292-8194
http://www.fairfieldcheese.com/ (currently under construction)
Thanks for all the timely updates.
