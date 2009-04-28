Restaurants: New Burger Openings--Fraiche Burger Joint, Fairfield CT

Burger connoisseurs, prepare yourselves! There is big burger news in Fairfield!
Open right now:
Fraiche Restaurant, which I blogged about previously, has reinvented itself as Fraiche Burger Joint (75 Hillside Road, Fairfield) and everything on the menu is under $22. According to today's press release, Fraiche Burger Joint will offer " 'the greatest burger on earth' (according to Connecticut Magazine) and “Millionaire’s Macaroni n’ Cheese” –a mouth-watering concoction of five different cheeses finished with truffle oil." I loved Fraiche, and can't wait to try its new, more casual, less expensive incarnation. A smart move during these tough economic times!
Open the week of June 15th:
Also from the owner of Fraiche will be Fraiche Burger in the newly-renovated Arcade Building in downtown Bridgeport (997 Main Street, near the Peoples Bank headquarters and Courthouse). Again, according to the press release, this outpost will feature " 'a modern twist on the classic burger' offering a selection of burgers, hot dogs and other fast food staples including a smaller version of Chef Lippman’s Classic Burger from Fraiche Burger Joint in Fairfield - for under $6." Now that's something to talk about!
***Please note that Fraiche Burger is now closed.
Future opening--- you heard it here first!
When I was taping my most recent appearance on News Channel 12's "What's Cooking", I met the chef/owners of Mediterranean Grill in Wilton. They shared with me that they will soon be opening a brand new, low-key but high-quality burger restaurant on the Fairfield Post Road space formerly occupied by the recently shuttered Flying Dish. It will be family friendly and offer casual fare that mom and dad will love too! I'll keep you up to date as soon as I hear more! Keep your eyes open and your ears perked!!Above photo by "pointnshoot".
