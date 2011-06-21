Summer at Pinkberry

I've blogged about Pinkberry
before, but I needed to add a new post because I'm pretty certain the new summer flavors were created especially for me. I don't know how they managed to get into my head, but they succeeded in choosing two of my very favorite flavors of all time: watermelon and salted caramel.
In addition to the standard flavors available (original vanilla, chocolate, pomegranate,and coconut), seasonal flavors are added to the mix every few months. Watermelon temporarily replaced the mango flavor for the summer, but fear not, mango will be back. Much like the mango, the watermelon is fresh tasting and a little on the tangy side. If you like yogurt, you'll LOVE this, but even if you don't, you'll still
love it.
On the complete other side of the spectrum is the salted caramel. Sweet and salty all at the same time, it's absolutely delicious. If you prefer the chocolate to the vanilla at Pinkberry, you'll love this summer flavor. I tried it with crushed sugar cone and a sprinkling of salt on top. Yum doesn't really begin to describe how much I loved this.
As I mentioned in my last post, I love all the fresh fruit toppings available at Pinkberry, but for those of you wanting to indulge there are plenty of sweets to satisfy you. After swirling and topping your treat, the staff always passes your dish to you with two hands, as if they are presenting you with a gift. Speaking of staff, they work very hard at Pinkberry, preparing the toppings fresh every day, plus making brand new batches of every flavor every single morning. No left over fro-yo here. The machines are completely emptied, cleaned and disinfected every single night. I'm not sure I ever gave too much thought to this before, but I like the idea of everything being completely fresh.
Owner Jamie Karsen, a Fairfield-based former corporate CEO turned dessert purveyor, says a second Connecticut Pinkberry is on tap to open in Greenwich soon. I'm just glad Fairfield got in on the action when it did. For me (and my kids), dinner at Colony Grill and a hop next door to Pinkberry for dessert sounds like just about the most delicious Fairfield family outing!
Open daily 11:30am-11:00pm
1512 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824-5911
(203) 292-9366
Website
1 comment:
