SuzySaid promises the caramel shakes are the best on earth!). I can also tell you the burgers are fab-u-lous. My husband works across the street from the original location in Madison Square Park, which opened in 2004 and became an instant hit with the New York lunch crowd and especially my family. The lines start forming around 11am and continue throughout the afternoon. I like to order the namesake "ShackBurger" which is a burger (single or double) made from a high-quality, vegetarian-fed, hormone-and-antibiotic-free blend of meats, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and "Shack Sauce" on a soft, yummy bun. I usually get fries and a black-and-white shake to go with it, which all together runs around $12. Shake Shack will hopefully be opening early this summer---but the sooner, the better! Can you tell I'm VERY excited????
A few other exciting Fairfield soon-to-be-openings:
Bon Appetit Creperie is under construction on the lower level of the Billy's Bakery building on Black Rock Turnpike. If their crepes are anything like the ones I had on the streets of Paris or even the ones I used to get from a little hole-in-the-wall near Washington Square Park in NYC, Fairfielders are in for a TREAT. Details to follow!
Bodega is opening later this week at 1700 Post Road in the former What's Cooking location (the grey plaza across the street from St. Thomas RC Church). Tacos, margaritas, and more, which will be a great addition to Fairfield's food scene. Early pre-opening buzz is that everything is excellent! Rumor has it we're also getting a Chipotle soon as well! Keep your ears and eyes open!
By now you've probably all heard that Whole Foods finally opened June 3rd on Grasmere Avenue in Fairfield (right next to Home Depot). Amazingly, I'm the only one in my family who has yet to venture over there, but I'm very excited for what is always a great selection of organics, prepared foods, great produce, and bulk-foods!
Tuesday, June 7, 2011
Restaurants: What's Shakin' in Fairfield
Just saw in the newspaper that Chipotle is confirmed for the plaza outside the new Fairfield Whole Foods! ironically, since I also blogged about burgers here, the other food-spot due to open in the same plaza is Five Guys Burgers & Fries! Better work out a little harder this summer!!!
