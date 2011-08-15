"What's Cooking?" on Connecticut Channel 12

You may have seen me on Channel 12 over the weekend demonstrating one of my very favorite side dishes, a Black Bean Salad with Cilantro. As promised, here's the recipe! Enjoy!
Black Bean Salad with Cilantro
Serves 6 as a side dish
½ cup diced carrot
½ cup diced red pepper
2 scallions (green parts only), sliced thinly
3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
For the dressing:
1 clove garlic
¼ cup red wine vinegar
½ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine beans, carrots, peppers, and scallions in a large bowl. Prepare the dressing by combining the garlic, and vinegar in a small bowl. While whisking, add the olive oil in a steady stream to create an emulsion. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour over the salad and mix gently but thoroughly (gently to avoid mashing the beans). Add the chopped cilantro and mix again. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
This can be made up to one day in advance. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container. Check seasonings before serving.
Click here for more information about Tracy's Connecticut cooking classes at The Secret Ingredient Cooking School, or to read her other blog, Season to Taste.
