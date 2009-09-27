Restaurants: Crumbs Bake Shop, Westport, CT

Over the summer while I was window shopping at the Westport Tiffany's something off the beaten path caught my eye. Nestled behind Tiffany's and across the street from the Westport Public Library lies a (relatively) new confectionery mecca, Crumbs Bake Shop. Crumbs is a chain featuring gourmet cupcakes and has several locations in the Tri-State area, including the new spot in Westport, plus New Canaan and Stamford (and MANY in New York City). They also have shops in California, but the rest of the country will have to wait for such luxury.
Chocolate lovers will be in heaven with favorites such as "Brownie", "Oreo", "Blackout" and "Fudge Chocolate Chip"---as I was with "Squiggle" which is a homemade version of my favorite old-school Hostess creme-filled cupcakes. Those looking for something a little different will enjoy the "Cosmopolitan", "Key Lime Pie", "Fluffernutter", or "Red Velvet". However, I found the chocolaty-flavored cupcakes to have much richer flavor and better moisture.
Crumbs Bake Shop
The store sells coffee and other drinks, plus cookies, brownies and other baked goods, but the cupcakes are clearly the centerpiece of the shop. They are huge and beautiful! They are sold individually ($3.75 for the large, gourmet cupcakes, $2.50 for the smaller plain ones), or in "Taste Packs" which include a dozen mini cupcakes. They are not cheap, but they really do make quite a splash.
Crumbs cupcakes are huge and really very pretty. I think anyone would be thrilled beyond belief to receive these as a hostess gift, or they'd be a gorgeous alternative to cake for any occasion. Pricey, yes, but very impressive!
Crumbs Bake Shop
40-44 Post Rd
Westport, CT 06880
203-226-1000
Hours:
Mon - Tues: 8:00am - 9:00pm, Wed - Thurs: 8:00am - 10:00pm, Fri - Sat: 8:00am - 11:00pm, Sun: 8:00am - 9:00pm
Top photo from Crumbs.com
Aawm ): How could you eat these cupcakes! Cupcakes can not be eaten! Let cuteness alive -kidding
